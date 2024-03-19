Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 74,585 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $73.96 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 155.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,378,000 after acquiring an additional 631,334 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after acquiring an additional 275,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

