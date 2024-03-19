ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 499,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

