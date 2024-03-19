Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,416,347 shares.

Armadale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.94.

About Armadale Capital

(Get Free Report)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.