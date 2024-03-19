Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 1,146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.1 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

