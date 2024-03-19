Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

