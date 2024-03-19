Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $260.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.14.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

