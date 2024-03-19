ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,832,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

