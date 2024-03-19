ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $941.34 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $888.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.70. The stock has a market cap of $371.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

