Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.
Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 24,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $233,990.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
Read More
