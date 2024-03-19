Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 24,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $233,990.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

About Assembly Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 262,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

