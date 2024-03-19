ATA Creativity Global (AACG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

