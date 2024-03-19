Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Financial Review

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Surrey Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 19.31% 9.51% 1.13% Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Surrey Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $696.27 million 3.59 $201.82 million $2.54 13.11 Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Surrey Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Surrey Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

