Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.