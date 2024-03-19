Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATOS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of ATOS opened at $1.29 on Monday. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 930,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,673,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 449,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

