Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Down 9.2% in February

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Atour Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.