aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 55.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

