Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aurora Innovation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of AUR opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.90. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $27,000. 42.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

