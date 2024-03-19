Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $34.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

AGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Avangrid stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 141,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 980,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,771,000 after acquiring an additional 117,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

