Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

