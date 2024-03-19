Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.96 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

