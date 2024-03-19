Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:ASM opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 million, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the period. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

