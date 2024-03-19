Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $180.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.83.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,470,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,040,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average is $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

