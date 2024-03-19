Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on April 11th

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4088 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.22.
Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axfood AB (publ)
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Archer-Daniels Midland Stock is Rock Steady, but is it a Buy?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- EV Stocks Stall, What About NIO?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.