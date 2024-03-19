Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on April 11th

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4088 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.22.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.