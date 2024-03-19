Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,970 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,817,000 after acquiring an additional 538,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $308.45 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $325.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

