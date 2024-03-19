B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Priority Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Priority Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Priority Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Priority Technology stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.88. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 89.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 360,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,381,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,136. Corporate insiders own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

