B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,368 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

