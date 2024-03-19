B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 9,938 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 345.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $91,790,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

