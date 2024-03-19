B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 33.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,261,000 after buying an additional 948,133 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,560,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,019,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

