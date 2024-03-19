B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $327.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $328.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.75.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.