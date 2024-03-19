B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IUSV stock opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $89.04.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

