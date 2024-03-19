B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 5,357,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 27,582.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 3,833,130 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 3,594,857 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRFS. Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.95. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

