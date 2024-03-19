B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40,800.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $12,289,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $529.81 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

