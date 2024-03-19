B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

