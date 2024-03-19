B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,620,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 15,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in B2Gold by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in B2Gold by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

BTG opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 400.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

