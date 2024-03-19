Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 9,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get Ball alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ball

Ball Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. Ball has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,172,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.