Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

