Ballard Power Systems Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.97.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 12.25.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,218,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 162,845 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 849,311 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $17,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 638,824 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.