Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 14th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bally’s by 47.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bally’s by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALY opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $591.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $611.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.62 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

