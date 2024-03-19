Banco de Chile (BCH) to Issue Variable Dividend of $1.09 on April 5th

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the bank on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Banco de Chile has raised its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Banco de Chile has a payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Banco de Chile to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Price Performance

BCH opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 13.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.