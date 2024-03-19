Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Banco Macro stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

