Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Banco Macro stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
