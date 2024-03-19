Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,102 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $79,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $284.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.