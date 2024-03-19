Bank of America Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $315.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

CYBR opened at $260.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.31. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -161.06 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $217,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

