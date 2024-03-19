Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Bank7

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,351.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank7 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSVN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

