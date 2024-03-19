Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun Stock Performance

Baozun stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $163.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.58. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

