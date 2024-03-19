Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Baozun by 720.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 787,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baozun by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 689,576 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $2,667,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. Baozun has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

About Baozun

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.