Barclays Boosts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $25.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.13.

PATH stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -135.67 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,143,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

