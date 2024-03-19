Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHK opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

