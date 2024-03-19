Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 209.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TFI stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

