Bausch Health Companies Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

