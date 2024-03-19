Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

