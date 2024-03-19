Beazley plc (BEZ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.20 on May 3rd

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Beazley Stock Down 0.1 %

Beazley stock opened at GBX 675.50 ($8.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 650.96. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 485.80 ($6.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 686.08 ($8.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 557.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.84) to GBX 860 ($10.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.20) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 840.20 ($10.70).

Insider Activity at Beazley

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.22), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($216,481.96). 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

